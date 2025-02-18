Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $25.84. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 112,314 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,493.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

