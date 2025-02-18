CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $419.49 and last traded at $415.23, with a volume of 1005808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,517.69 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

