Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 7.0%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY remained flat at $16.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.