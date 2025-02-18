Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.42, but opened at $49.08. Vista Energy shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 424,324 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VIST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.