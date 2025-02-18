Nexo Price Tops $1.34 (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $9.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,357.36 or 0.99817972 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,818.52 or 0.99253917 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Nexo Token Profile
Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
