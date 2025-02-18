Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.310-2.510 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,544. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

