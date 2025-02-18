Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,919,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.