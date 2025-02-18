Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.25.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.49%.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
