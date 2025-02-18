Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Hits $0.30

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $46.93 million and $9.31 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,140.81 or 0.99697632 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,644.40 or 0.99177446 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,710,058 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,873,440.31142442. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.30619168 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3387 active market(s) with $9,384,533.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

