UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $9.79 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $9.04 billion and $658,046.44 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00010255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00139328 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,111,818 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 924,116,103.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.78118098 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $487,708.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

