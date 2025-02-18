Autonolas (OLAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $78.88 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Autonolas has a total market cap of $78.88 million and approximately $823,111.82 worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonolas token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonolas has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas’ launch date was June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 464,153,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,618,113 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 464,153,654.61962398 with 149,618,113.76156283 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.541795 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $713,684.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

