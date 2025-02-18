EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 348,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,641. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $771.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. This trade represents a 20.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,955 shares of company stock valued at $995,711. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

