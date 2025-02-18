Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 46920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
