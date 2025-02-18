Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 46920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.