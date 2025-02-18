Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Decreases By 9.2%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. 182,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,408. The firm has a market cap of $884.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

