Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 8.9%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 871,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,766. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.