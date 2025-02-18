Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 8.9%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 871,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,766. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

