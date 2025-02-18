Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.94 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 98591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,379 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 211,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 121,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

