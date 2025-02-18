Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 115304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,600. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,316 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,809,000 after buying an additional 147,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 356,255 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

