Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Drops By 8.8%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 223,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

