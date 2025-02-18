WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 164293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,588,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,143,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,073,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.