World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $156.30 million and $17.20 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMTx) is the native utility token of World Mobile Chain, a blockchain-based decentralised telecommunications network. It supports a sharing economy model, offering connectivity services through community-driven infrastructure. Built on the Cardano blockchain, WMTx incentivises network participation, funds operations, and ensures sustainability. By addressing the affordability and efficiency challenges of traditional telecommunications, the token aims to bridge the global digital divide.”

