Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.020-5.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,482. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $147.13 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

