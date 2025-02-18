Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Medifast updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.500-0.000 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE MED traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Medifast has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

