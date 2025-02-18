Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 542,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $394.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

