Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 164.44%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VTMX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 204,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,261. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

