Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. 134,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,649. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74. Innospec has a twelve month low of $103.65 and a twelve month high of $133.71.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.