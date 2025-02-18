Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.72 and last traded at $164.49, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $80,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,427,000 after buying an additional 344,095 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 293,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after buying an additional 289,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,532,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

