iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 228264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.