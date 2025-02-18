Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $303.00 and last traded at $302.28, with a volume of 19498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.31 and a 200 day moving average of $287.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTI. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 498,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

