Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Super Micro Computer Call Options (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 832,125 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 610,698 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 160,139,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,585,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

