Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.81 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $28.81 million and approximately $670,911.62 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,484,046 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

