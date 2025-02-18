UXLINK (UXLINK) One Day Volume Tops $45.40 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One UXLINK token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UXLINK has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $204.23 million and approximately $45.40 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,140.81 or 0.99697632 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,644.40 or 0.99177446 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,200,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 338,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.62479969 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $44,114,224.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

