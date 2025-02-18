Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0837 on Top Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $71.36 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 852,766,628 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 850,008,560.72971711. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08676893 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $1,140,710.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

