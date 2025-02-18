Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Purchases 74,850 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,191,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.10.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
