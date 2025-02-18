First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.0 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $27.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.
About First National Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.