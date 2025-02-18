First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.0 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $27.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Get First National Financial alerts:

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.