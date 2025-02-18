Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $23,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,280.12. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $21,568.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 140,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,678. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.