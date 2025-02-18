Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $23,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,280.12. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $21,568.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ANIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 140,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,678. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
