SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 27,413 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 365% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,897 call options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 3,083,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,407. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,047,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,374 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,165,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 205,338 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

