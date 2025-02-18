Elliot Noss Sells 7,760 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $133,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,915.50. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,712.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $33,820.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $3,314.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,632.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $18,469.00.

TCX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 79,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

