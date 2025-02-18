Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 49,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

DNN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 48,234,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,975,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 47.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 96.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,574,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 7,168,934 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

