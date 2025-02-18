Erica Schultz Sells 150,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,286,533.12. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $2,214,582.75.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $2,018,934.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,988,982.09.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $2,013,836.40.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $267,253.41.

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. 7,129,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

