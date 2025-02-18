Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Reaches $2,762.53 on Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $435.94 million and approximately $416,283.76 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,762.53 or 0.02902544 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95,085.29 or 0.99904614 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,617.32 or 0.99412918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 555,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

