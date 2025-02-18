Kadena (KDA) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $159.51 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95,085.29 or 0.99904614 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,617.32 or 0.99412918 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,041,766 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives.
