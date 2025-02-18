SmarDex (SDEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $69.08 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,980,768,584 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,979,072,888.376265 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00772485 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $1,400,466.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

