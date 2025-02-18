Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 62,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,055. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.