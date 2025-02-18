Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 834,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

