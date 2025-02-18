Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Innospec Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.88. 134,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec has a 52 week low of $103.65 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

