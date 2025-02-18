Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Andersons has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

