MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 1,097,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,896. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. MasterBrand has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

