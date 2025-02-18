Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.190-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Temenos Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Temenos stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $90.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

Get Temenos alerts:

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.