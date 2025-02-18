T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Reaches $13.00 on Top Exchanges

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $13.00 billion and $3,945.99 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $13.00 or 0.00013655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 61.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,196.14 or 0.99959481 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,617.33 or 0.99351710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 13.94106851 USD and is down -19.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,978.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

