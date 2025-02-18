Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $41.28 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.28 million and $946,763.32 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

