Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Increases By 8.3%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,891. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.